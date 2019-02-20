The times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
PM promised Jewish Home ministerial posts to merge with extremist party — report
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly offered the Jewish Home party two ministerial posts if it would run on a joint ticket with the extremist right-wing Otzma Yehudit faction as part of his efforts to ensure that minor right-wing parties come together ahead of national elections.
Senior Jewish Home officials told Channel 13 that in addition to the housing and education ministries, the prime minister promised the party two seats on the high-level security cabinet.
Netanyahu reportedly canceled his trip to Moscow today to oversee mergers in his right-wing camp before a tomorrow’s deadline to submit party lists for the upcoming April election.
Main suspects in Jerusalem couple’s murder are family members
The two main suspects in the murder of an elderly couple in Jerusalem last month are relatives of the victims, according to newly released details about the investigation.
The revelation comes after the Jerusalem District Court partially lifted the gag order on the case during a remand hearing this afternoon.
Most details of the case are still under gag order. Police initially looked into both terrorist and criminal motives for the attack.
According to reports in Hebrew-language media, police investigators this week questioned up to three family members of the victims, Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, who were found stabbed to death in their apartment in southern Jerusalem on January 13.
Macron to unveil measures to fight anti-Semitism
French President Emmanuel Macron will announce measures to fight a flare-up in anti-Semitism during a dinner with Jewish community leaders this evening, a day after a spate of hate crimes brought thousands onto the streets in protest.
Macron’s address to the annual dinner of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions will be closely followed by Europe’s biggest Jewish community.
On a visit yesterday to a cemetery in the Alsace region, near Germany, where 96 Jewish tombstones were spray-painted with blue and yellow swastikas, Macron promised: “We shall act, we shall pass laws, we shall punish.”
His visit came as thousands of people took part in rallies around France to condemn a recent spike in anti-Jewish crimes, which Macron and his government has linked in part to anti-Semitic elements within the “yellow vest” protest movement.
Civilians evacuated from last Islamic State holdout in Syria
A convoy of trucks carrying hundreds of civilians — men, women and children — is leaving the last enclave held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria this afternoon, signaling a possible end to a standoff that has lasted for more than a week.
An Associated Press team in Baghouz, a village near the Iraqi border where the Islamic State group is making its final stand, counts at least 17 trucks emerging through a humanitarian corridor used in past weeks to evacuate people from the jihadists’ last patch of territory along the Euphrates River.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, the US-backed militia spearheading the fight against IS in Syria, confirms the trucks were carrying civilians out of the enclave.
Poll: Current right-wing Knesset parties wouldn’t get majority in April election
A new poll released by Walla news shows that while Likud would command a wide lead over other parties if elections were held today, the right-wing bloc of parties in today’s coalition (Likud, New Right, Kulanu, United Torah Judaism, Shas and Jewish Home) would hold just 59 seats and not the required 61 to form a coalition.
According to the poll, each of the current lists (not counting for possible merger deals in the works) would receive:
1. Likud: 31
2. Israel Resilience: 19
3. Lapid: 13
4. Labor: 9
5. New Right: 8
6. United Torah Judaism: 7
7. Ta’al: 6
8. Meretz: 5
9. Jewish Home/National Union: 5
10. Joint List: 5
11. Kulanu: 4
12. Gesher: 4
13. Shas: 4
14. Yisrael Beytenu: 0
Ori Ansbacher’s killer remanded for 8 more days
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extends the remand of a Palestinian man suspected of brutally murdering Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher earlier this month for eight more days.
Police requested the second remand from the court citing the need to keep him behind bars while all of the forensic evidence is examined.
Arafat Irfaiya, a 29-year-old Hebron resident, was arrested on February 8 in the West Bank city of Ramallah, with investigators from the Shin Bet security service and Israel Police hoping to indict him for murder in the context of a terrorist act, in addition to a charge of rape.
Gabbay names ex-general Tal Russo as Labor no. 2
Labor chairman Avi Gabbay names retired IDF general Tal Russo as number two on the party’s electoral slate for the April elections, promising to “place security above all else.”
Russo is filling the slot reserved for a candidate of Gabbay’s choosing.
Standing alongside Russo as he makes the announcement, Gabbay says he is confident the former head of the IDF’s Southern Command will “be a full partner in the battle for change in the country.”
As head of Southern Command, Russo oversaw 2012’s Operation Pillar of Defense, an eight-day aerial offensive against Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip that began with the targeted killing of Hamas military chief Ahmad Jabari. He served in the role until 2013 when he retired from active duty.
Breaking silence on Leifer allegations, Litzman says ‘everything was legal’
Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman breaks his silence about the allegations that he used his position to help a wanted pedophile avoid extradition to Australia, saying his intervention in the case was “for the good of the public.”
“I have a lot to say, but I cannot speak about it. It was all for the good of the public, everything was legal,” Litzman says at an opening ceremony for the new children’s ward at Ashkelon’s Barzilai Hospital.
Police suspect the chairman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party coerced state psychiatrists into issuing false medical assessments to stop the extradition proceedings against Malka Leifer, an Israeli citizen wanted on 74 charges of child sexual abuse in Australia.
Putin: Russia will target US if nukes deployed in Europe
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will target new weapons at the United States should it deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Europe following Washington’s withdrawal from a key arms control pact.
Putin, speaking at a state-of-the-nation address, rejected the US claim that its withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty was prompted by Russian violations of the pact. He charges the US made false accusations against Russia to justify its decision to opt out of the pact.
Putin reaffirms that Russia will not be the first to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Europe, but warned that it will retaliate if the US puts such missiles on the continent. He said it will not only target the host countries, but field new weapons that will target US decision-making centers.
Iran’s Zarif slams ‘hypocrisy’ of US-Saudi nuclear plans
Iran’s foreign minister seizes on a congressional report that the US sought to share nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia, accusing Washington of ignoring the kingdom’s human rights violations.
Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets: “First a dismembered journalist; now illicit sale of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia fully expose #USHypocrisy.”
He appears to be referring to the report, released yesterday, which said senior White House officials pushed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia despite the objections of ethics and national security officials. He also refers to the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in October.
The Trump administration withdrew from a 2015 international agreement aimed at preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons, saying it did not go far enough in restricting Tehran’s nuclear activities.
Suspect arrested in Paris for anti-Semitic hate speech
Paris officials say that an individual has been arrested for a torrent of hate speech directed at Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut during a Saturday march by yellow vest protesters.
The Paris prosecutor’s office says the person was taken into custody last night after a police inquiry was opened into a suspected public insult based on origin, ethnicity, nation, race or religion.
Yesterday, thousands attended rallies across France to decry an uptick in anti-Semitic acts in recent months, including an attack on a cemetery where about 80 gravestones were spray-painted with swastikas. French President Emmanuel Macron observed a moment of silence with parliament leaders at the Holocaust museum in Paris.
France is home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside Israel and the United States.
Abbas rejects all tax revenues from Israel after cabinet withholds terror funds
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is rejecting all tax revenue payments transferred to it by Israel, in response to Jerusalem withholding over $138 million of the revenues over Ramallah’s payouts to Palestinian attackers and their families.
Earlier this week, the security cabinet okayed implementing a law passed last year allowing Israel to withhold funds used to pay the stipends from taxes Israel collects on the behalf of the PA.
According to Reuters, Palestinian officials say Israel collects and transfers NIS 803,282,580 ($222 million) to the PA every month.
PA officials have condemned Israel for withholding the money, arguing it amounts to “piracy” of Palestinian funds.
Israeli officials have defended the security cabinet’s decision, arguing that the PA’s payments incentivize violence and terrorism.
