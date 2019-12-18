Man whose number found on NJ shooter was selling arms

A bail hearing for a man whose number was found in the pocket of one of the perpetrators of last week’s fatal attack on a Jewish market is halted and abruptly postponed after prosecutors say they have evidence he was selling firearms from his pawn shop.

No date is immediately set for a new hearing.

Investigators had previously disclosed that they found several weapons in a search last week of Ahmed A-Hady’s home and a pawnshop owned by his family.

Today, prosecutors tell the federal judge they have evidence that A-Hady himself — as opposed to other members of his family — was buying and selling firearms.

A-Hady, 35, had been prohibited from possessing any firearms because of a previous felony conviction, prosecutors have said.

He hasn’t been charged with providing any of the weapons used in the December 10 Jersey City shootings by two attackers authorities say were motivated by anti-Jewish and anti-law enforcement hatred.

Four people were killed, including a Jersey City police detective who was shot before the attackers drove to the market.

A-Hady’s number was found in the pants pocket of David Anderson, one of two people killed by police after the hours-long standoff at the JC Kosher Supermarket.

Anderson and Francine Graham also killed Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals before driving about a mile to the store, where they killed three people inside.

— AP