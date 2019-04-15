Merkel calls Netanyahu, stresses need for two-state solution

Palestinian security prisoners are calling off a planned mass hunger strike after reaching an agreement with Israeli prison authorities, according a Palestinian advocacy group.

“An agreement in principle has been reached between the prisoners and the management of the occupation’s prisons regarding their demands,” the Palestinian Prisoners Club announces in a Facebook post. The group said details of the preliminary agreement would be announced at a later date.

The prisoners launched a mass hunger strike last week to protest an Israeli crackdown on illicit cellphone usage among inmates.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities, but Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has previously denied that prisoners would offered any concessions to end the strike.