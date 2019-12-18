Merkel defends Germany’s UN voting record on Israel

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s news as it unfolds.
Russia allows in all Israelis who were detained in Moscow airport
All 46 Israelis who were detained in Moscow airport have been released, Channel 12 reports.
Judge tosses Paul Manafort’s fraud case in New York
A New York judge throws out state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort, ruling that the criminal case is too similar to one that has already landed US President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman in federal prison.
The move is a blow to what has widely been seen as an attempt by Manhattan’s district attorney, a Democrat, to hedge against the possibility that Trump would pardon Manafort for federal crimes.
Manafort was convicted in two federal cases stemming from his business dealings and is serving a 7½-year prison sentence.
Judge Maxwell Wiley rules that state law precludes prosecution, citing double jeopardy grounds.
Manafort, 70, isn’t in court for Wiley’s ruling because of a health problem.
Manafort’s lawyers had argued that the state charges should have been dismissed because they involve some of the same allegations as federal cases that have landed Manafort behind bars.
In a hearing that lasts just a few minutes, Wiley says he agrees, announcing his ruling to prosecutors and Manafort’s lawyers.
He says a detailed explanation is provided in a written decision, a copy of which has yet to be provided to media.
“Basically, the law of double jeopardy in New York state provides a very narrow window for prosecution,” the judge says.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office says it will appeal the decision.
— AP
Jews to repair earthquake-struck home of Albanian Muslim whose father saved Jews
An Albanian Muslim man whose house was destroyed in an earthquake will have it rebuilt by a Holocaust commemoration group in honor of his father’s rescue of Jews.
The home of Muhamet Bicaku, 83, was devastated during the November 26 calamity that claimed the lives of at least 55 people in the Balkan nation. During the Holocaust, Bicaku’s father, Mefail, and older brother, Njazi, sheltered about 20 Jewish families from the Italian and German occupation forces in Qarrishte, a town located about 50 miles east of the capital Tirana.
From the Depths, a Poland-based organization that focuses on celebrating the actions of rescuers of Jews, has raised $10,000 to restore the house, the group’s founder, Jonny Daniels, writes in a statement after visiting Albania as part of a humanitarian mission following the earthquake.
The total cost will be $45,000 and fundraising is ongoing, he says.
Muhamet Bicaku, who was 5 when his father began harboring Jewish refugees, is now living in crowded conditions in a home of one his children in Durres, 20 miles west of Tirana.
In 2007, he received on behalf of his family the Anti-Defamation League’s Courage to Care Award. His father and brother were recognized in 1996 by Israel as Righteous Among the Nations, the country’s title for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.
“They offered our people the most basic of human needs, shelter, during their difficult times, saving their lives,” Daniels writes. “It should be obvious for us today to come together and return that favor.”
— JTA
Merkel defends Germany’s UN voting record on Israel
Chancellor Angela Merkel defends Germany’s voting record on Israel at the United Nations, arguing that supporting the country doesn’t mean backing all of its actions.
The Jerusalem Post reported last week that the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center criticized Germany’s ambassador to the UN, Christoph Heusgen, for casting “anti-Israel votes” among other things. The German government strongly backed Heusgen, who previously served for years as Merkel’s foreign policy adviser.
“A commitment to the State of Israel … does not mean 100% agreement with all of Israel’s political actions,” Merkel says during a regular question-and-answer session in the German parliament.
She notes that European Union countries consult on how to vote at the UN, where Germany is currently serving a two-year stint on the Security Council.
Germany works to try to ensure that “all tendencies that we can influence that could embody an anti-Israel stance” are removed from resolutions, she adds. “So I think we are doing good work.”
— AP
Russia sending ‘message’ to Israel by delaying tourists, sources say
Diplomatic sources are quoted by Hebrew-language media as saying that the Israeli tourists are being held up in Moscow as a “message” to Israel ahead of the arrival tomorrow of a Russian delegation.
The delegation, the sources say, is coming to Israel to discuss the many Russians who are denied entry to Israel.
House starts historic session to impeach Trump; GOP stalls
The US House gavels in for a historic session to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress, votes that will leave a lasting mark on his tenure at the White House.
As soon as the session opens, Republicans try to halt it.
“So we can stop wasting America’s time on impeachment, I move that the House do now adjourn,” says Rep. Andy Bigg (Arizona Republican), the chairman of the conservative House. Freedom Caucus.
He forces a roll call vote — the first of several procedural efforts expected during the day to try to delay the proceedings.
It is defeated on a party-line vote.
Then Republicans then try to force a vote condemning the actions of Democratic committee leaders, based on objections to the way the Democrats conducted hearings leading to Wednesday’s votes.
— AP
As House convenes on impeachment, Trump declares disbelief
US President Donald Trump wakes in the White House and expresses utter disbelief that he will likely become just the third US president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.
With the House taking up two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump starts his day as he often does: by airing his grievances on Twitter.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing,” Trump tweets. “Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”
Trump has a relatively light schedule Wednesday, but has indicated he won’t be watching the six hours of impeachment debate on the House floor.
He does, however, retweet comments by GOP lawmakers and aides on his favorite morning show, “Fox & Friends,” as they rally behind him and seek to reassure conservative voters that he remains in good spirits despite the dark mark of impeachment looming on his presidency.
— AP
Outrage as Ukraine reinstates diplomat sacked for anti-Semitism
Ukraine’s Jewish community expresses indignation after a court decision forced the foreign ministry to reinstate an ex-consul fired last year over anti-Semitic remarks made while serving in his post.
Vasyl Marushchynets served as a Ukrainian consul in Germany’s Hamburg before he was sacked in May 2018 following a series of publications the foreign ministry has deemed “shameful,” anti-Semitic and “inciting inter-ethnic hate.”
According to various media, he also made posts on his Facebook account insulting Jews and claiming that “to be a Nazi is an honor.”
A photo was circulating in the media and on social networks of Marushchynets posing with a birthday cake resembling Adolf Hitler’s notorious book “Mein Kampf,” although AFP was unable to verify its authenticity.
The former diplomat sued over his dismissal and won in November. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said it was “bound to comply” with the ruling, but added that it will contest it in the Supreme Court.
The ministry said it considers Marushchynets’ actions “incompatible with the high rank of civil servant and Ukrainian diplomat” and sees him as having caused “significant damage” to Ukraine’s international image.
The ministry re-hired Marushchynets on December 9 and paid him about $9,000 in wages that would have accrued since his dismissal, spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko tells AFP.
The news of the reinstatement is slammed by Ukraine’s Jewish community.
“It is ultra-shameful, truly an assault on common sense, if such an obvious anti-Semite and even neo-Nazi is being reinstated in diplomatic service,” Iosif Zisels, a prominent Jewish activist in Ukraine, tells AFP.
“I don’t understand how it’s possible that there are no legitimate mechanisms to prevent his reinstatement in a structure such as the foreign ministry,” he says.
“A person who permits anti-Semitic and xenophobic attacks has no right to hold a diplomatic post,” says Inna Ioffe, director of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine.
— AFP
Gantz hails US recognition of Golan sovereignty, vows to develop Heights
Benny Gantz tours the Golan Heights and praises Washington for recognizing Israel’ sovereignty over the plateau, which it captured from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War, while accusing the government of failing to develop it.
“I welcome the American recognition of the Golan Heights and the state’s intention to develop it,” says Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party and is Netanyahu’s main rival for the premiership.
“But the numbers tell a different story — twenty or thirty thousand residents without significant growth is too little,” he continues. “The Golan is an important place, and we will do everything to speed up its annexation and development.”
Gantz also criticizes the controversial appointment yesterday of an interim state attorney — which has since been frozen by the High Court — saying a caretaker government should be more “conservative.”
Israel cutting power to West Bank Palestinians over debt
The Israel Electric Corporation says it is cutting power to several Palestinian cities in the West Bank, citing the Palestinian electric company’s outstanding debt, which it says amounts to $519 million.
According to Reuters, the IEC says it has been cutting power for three hours every day since Sunday and that it is “determined to collect the debt but disconnects the power in a reasonable and proportionate way.”
Hisham Omari, the head of the Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO), the main Palestinian electric company, says there have been afternoon power outages affecting some 130,000 people in Ramallah and Bethlehem.
“When you have no electricity, there is no life. You stop life, you stop work, you feel the winter cold, for three hours,” Omari is quoted as saying.
Mother arrested after allegedly stabbing her infant son
A mother in the northern town of Ilut is arrested after she allegedly stabbed her infant son, who is in serious condition.
Police say the mother called the police hotline and confessed to the crime.
The baby is receiving treatment at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.
Netanyahu hails security forces for arresting suspected terrorists
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates security forces for arresting a string of members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, including several who are suspected of involvement in a deadly terror bombing in August.
“Israel’s long arm reaches anyone who wishes to harm us, and will continue to do so,” he says.
Transportation officials inaugurate new Jerusalem fast train to ‘connect the country’
Israel’s top transportation officials gather underground in central Jerusalem to formally inaugurate the long-awaited Jerusalem-Tel Aviv fast train.
The direct line between Israel’s two major metropolitan centers has been under construction for 18 years, and its planned opening on Saturday night comes 11 years after its originally scheduled completion date.
“After years of hard work and struggle, Jerusalem is connecting to Tel Aviv,” says Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who as transportation minister from 2009 until earlier this year oversaw much of the construction work.
“I call this the King David track, which connects the City of David to the rest of the country,” he says. “This will enormously strengthen Jerusalem and the country as a whole.”
Current Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich also praises the new line’s power to connect.
“With all the talk of a ‘first Israel’ and a ‘second Israel,’” he says, a reference to the public debate on economic inequality, “and the ‘State of Tel Aviv’ and the ‘State of Jerusalem,’ here we are building a bridge. With all our disagreements, we can’t allow ourselves to become divided. We will instead build new roads and new railways, because we are one people.”
Iran confirms it is testing new centrifuges
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani confirms that his country has begun testing its latest model of centrifuges.
“Today, our new IR-6 centrifuges are working and the newer IR-9s are being tested,” he says during a visit to Malysia, according to a statement on his website translated by the Russian Sputnik news agency.
According to Iranian officials, an IR-6 centrifuge can produce enriched uranium 10 times faster than the country’s first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.
The IR-9 works five times faster than the IR-6 and 50 times faster than the IR-1, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, has said.
Iran in recent months has been rolling back its commitments to the nuclear deal in the face of renewed US sanctions, triggered after Washington pulled out of the pact last year.
Lebanese mob attacks cleric’s office, burns Christmas tree over divisive video
A mob in Lebanon attacked the office of a Sunni Muslim religious leader in the northern city of Tripoli, smashing in windows early today, reports say.
The military says a mob of men on motorcycles gathered outside the home of Sunni Mufti Sheik Malek al-Shaar and rioted, “used profanity” and smashed property.
The mob then moved to the square and threw fire bombs at the Christmas tree, setting it on fire.
The military says it arrested four men and confiscated their motorcycles.
The violence indicates that the tensions that recently gripped the Lebanese capital, Beirut, over an online video deemed offensive to the country’s Shiites are spreading to Tripoli, the country’s second-largest city.
On Tuesday, anger boiled over in Beirut after the offensive video was widely circulated online, showing a Sunni resident of Tripoli railing against the leaders of the country’s two main Shiite groups, Hezbollah and Amal, and religious Shiite figures and using expletives.
The daily An-Nahar says the assailants in Tripoli were angered because the Sunni mufti, al-Shaar, had called the powerful Shiite parliament speaker and head of Amal, Nabih Berri, to apologize for the video.
— AP
Prince Charles due in Jerusalem next month for Auschwitz memorial
Prince Charles is planning to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories next month, the future British king’s office announces.
His trip, which comes amid the UK’s efforts to leave the European Union and sign bilateral trade agreements with other countries as well as an ongoing controversy over anti-Semitism in the UK Labour party, will mark only the second official visit to Israel by a member of the royal family since the state was founded in 1948.
Charles, known formally as the His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, is scheduled to attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.
At the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum, the prince will join dozens of other world leaders who are traveling to the capital for the event, hosted by President Reuven Rivlin and Yad Vashem. So far, confirmed participants include the presidents of Russia, France, Germany, Italy and Austria, as well as the kings of Spain and Belgium, and many other senior dignitaries.
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s first-born son and the first in line to the throne, will not be accompanied by his wife, Camilla. Instead, the Duchess of Cornwall will attend a January 26 ceremony with 200 Holocaust survivors at Auschwitz in Poland.
— Raphael Ahren
MK Barkat urges US sanctions on Turkey over its reported support for Hamas
Likud MK Nir Barkat says he spoke with US Ambassador David Friedman and asked that Washington sanction Turkey in light of a newspaper report that Turkish authorities were allowing Hamas terrorists to plan attacks on Israel from their territory, including a past plot to assassinate Barkat.
“Once again, we’ve received confirmation that Turkey supports and provides a warm home for terror groups — just like Iran,” he says in a tweet.
Barkat says he wants the US “to trigger international sanctions against Turkey” in light of the report in the British Daily Telegraph.
UK Labour figures begin jostling to be party’s next leader
Labour politicians have begun jostling to become the next leader of the British opposition party in the wake of its crushing defeat in last week’s national election.
Keir Starmer, the party’s spokesman on Brexit issues, and senior lawmaker Yvette Cooper are among those suggesting they are considering a run to replace Jeremy Corbyn in the race that will heat up next year.
Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, meanwhile, places the blame for last week’s loss to the Conservative party firmly at Corbyn’s feet, saying he pursued a policy of “almost comic indecision” on Brexit that alienated voters on both sides of the debate.
“I believe, with different leadership, we would have kept much of our vote in traditional Labour areas,” Blair says. “He (Corbyn) personified politically a brand of quasi-revolutionary socialism, mixing far-left economic policy with deep hostility to Western foreign policy which never has appealed to traditional Labour voters and never will appeal to them.”
— AP
Israel looking into reports of tourists being prevented from entering Russia
The Foreign Ministry says it is looking into reports that Israeli tourists who landed today in Russia are being prevented from entering the country.
In a brief statement, the ministry says it is in touch with the Russian foreign ministry and “and acting to ensure that tourists and businesspeople will be able to continue to enter Russia.”
The Russian embassy in Israel, meanwhile, tells The Times of Israel that many Russians who arrive in the Jewish state are turned back: 5,771 so far during 2019.
“Every day, some 20 tourists who arrive in Israel with money and an organized tour are stopped and sent back to Russia,” it says in a statement, without commenting directly on the reports of Israeli tourists being detained in Moscow.
— with Raphael Ahren
