More MKs join criticizing Liberman for remarks on Arabs, ultra-Orthodox

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum are piling on Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman for calling Arab and Ultra-Orthodox parties anti-Zionist.

“Unfortunately, Liberman’s speech takes us to third elections. His over-the-top lashing of the ultra-Orthodox slams the door on a right-wing government,” Likud faction chairman MK Miki Zohar says. “If there was any chance of a compromise with them, that has moved farther away because of his decision to aggressively attack them.”

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi also attacks Liberman, saying his “incitement against the Arabs and the ultra-Orthodox is pure racism and anti-Semitism. We will continue building bridges with the Haredi parties despite the differences of opinion.”

Labor-Gesher lawmaker Merav Michaeli says Liberman has “upgraded Netanyahu’s concept to ‘minus Arabs and ultra-Orthodox.’ Arabs and ultra-Orthodox are part of Israeli society. The leaders of both communities should understand that this is the moment for them to cooperate with the liberal forces and form a government without Netanyahu.”