Netanyahu associate blames Israeli public for renewed virus outbreak

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, a member of the Blue and White party, hits out a proposal to form a parliamentary committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interests, after Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party said it would vote to establish the panel.

“In Israel there are over a million unemployed people and everyday over 1,000 new patients are diagnosed with coronavirus and there’s someone for whom it’s most urgent now to destroy the rule of law,” Nissenkorn writes on Twitter.

He doesn’t specify who this is but appears to be referring to Netanyahu, who has repeatedly lashed out at law enforcement and prosecutors over his indictment on graft charges.

“Whoever votes in favor on an investigate committee for judges is voting in favor of the elimination of Israeli democracy. I won’t allow this,” Nissenkorn says.

Meanwhile, Hebrew media quotes Blue and White sources saying a vote by Likud in favor of the panel would mean new elections.