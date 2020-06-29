Netanyahu: Blue and White ‘not a factor’ in annexation moves

Prime Minister Netanyahu tells Likud lawmakers he is working “discreetly” with US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace team to advance Israeli annexation of West Bank lands, according to a party spokesperson.

“We’re in contact with the American team, which is here in Israel. We’re doing this discreetly,” he says.

Under his coalition deal with Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, Netanyahu can begin extending sovereignty of parts of the West Bank on July 1, which he has repeatedly pledged to. However, Gantz has signaled opposition to the move and Netanyahu has given few hints about his plans.

“The issue doesn’t depend on Blue and White. They’re not a factor one way or another,” Netanyahu says during the Likud faction meeting.