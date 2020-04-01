Netanyahu: If public heeds rules, Passover ‘could be turning point’

The prime minister says if the public adheres to instructions, maintains social distancing and does not fall to the temptation to meet family members for the Passover holiday, “there is a chance that this Passover will be a turning point” in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We are still in the midst of an international tsunami,” he says. “This a huge storm. The whole world is on a united front.”

He says he spoke with Italy’s prime minister in recent days, who told him to take severe action early rather than late to prevent replicating the tragedy unfolding in Italy here.

Netanyahu warns that Israel could still find itself joining nations where people are dying in large numbers. “We are doing everything so we don’t get to that.”

First and foremost “we must save the lives of thousands in Israel.”