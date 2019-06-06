Netanyahu meets with Erdan amid reported push to name him UN envoy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan as he reshuffles his cabinet after firing a pair of right-wing rivals earlier this week.

A statement from the ruling Likud party doesn’t say what the two discussed, but the meeting comes amid reports that Netanyahu is seeking to name Erdan as Israel’s UN ambassador.

“At this stage no decisions have been made,” Likud says.

Erdan has reportedly turned down previous offers of the post, which is currently being manned by Danny Danon, a former Likud minister who had clashed with Netanyahu and unsuccessfully challenged him for the party leadership.

Danon’s term is up in a few weeks.