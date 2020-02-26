Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with new immigrants from Ethiopia who moved to Israel earlier this week, his office says.

The abrupt, government-sponsored arrival of 43 immigrants less than a week before the elections had been opposed by the attorney general, who ruled it could be seen as a campaign move courting Ethiopian Israeli voters.

Netanyahu, Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant, Communications Minister David Amsalem welcome them to Israel at the prime minister’s Jerusalem office.

Netanyahu has recently been pushing to bring 400 Falash Mura to Israel, where many of their family members already live. Some community members have been waiting for years to immigrate to Israel.