Netanyahu said pushing major missile defense program to counter Iran

Israeli-American coach David Blatt and Greek basketball squad Olympiacos are parting ways.

A statement on the team’s website describes the development as a “consensual termination of cooperation” with Blatt.

“It is a difficult moment for everyone since we part ways with a great coach, but most of all a wonderful person. We have had the honor to work with one of the biggest figures of world basketball and we have gained a lot from his presence in our team,” the club says.

Blatt, who in August revealed he has multiple sclerosis, says he and Olympiacos agreed it is in each side’s best interest to go their own way.

“My time in Greece with Olympiacos has been meaningful and significant in many ways. I am very appreciative of the people and family I have found here. I have nothing but respect for the management, players, and staff that I have had the pleasure to work with and wish only the best for them,” he’s quoted saying in the statement.

Olympiacos was the tenth team Blatt coached in his career.

In 2015, he took the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA finals, but was dumped by the team the next year.

Before making the leap to the NBA, Blatt coached Israeli powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv, and led it to the 2014 EuroLeague Championship.