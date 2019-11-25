Netanyahu says unity talks ongoing; Blue and White denies it

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says efforts to build a unity government of Likud and Blue and White are ongoing.

But sources in the centrist party deny there are any open channels.

“We still have a mission to build a unity government,” Netanyahu says in a meeting with mayors. “The contacts haven’t stopped, they’re ongoing. This [a unity government] is necessary for reasons I can’t discuss.”

Sources in Blue and White tell the Ynet news site no such talks are being held.

Israel appears set for a third round of elections in a year after both Netanyahu and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz failed to form a government. The mandate to form a coalition now rests with the Knesset until mid-December, during which time any candidate can be nominated by a majority of MKs to attempt to form a government. Such a prospect is seen as unlikely, however.