Netanyahu sues journalist for libel in NIS 200,000 lawsuit

Netanyahu calls Erdogan an ‘anti-Semitic dictator’ in escalating war of words

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an “anti-Semitic dictator,” escalating a war of words between the leaders after Turkish officials called the Israeli premier a “cold-blooded murderer.”

“I now saw today’s lunacy from the anti-Semitic dictator Erdogan,” Netanyahu says in an address to Christian IDF soldiers ahead of Christmas.

“He has an obsession with Israel because he knows what a moral army is and what a real democracy is, in contrast with a military that massacres the Kurds,” he adds.

“Once Erdogan would be attacking me every two hours, now it’s every six hours. Turkey is becoming more and more of a dictatorship by the day.”