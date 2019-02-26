Netanyahu to fly to Moscow tonight for Putin summit

Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman issues an unusual rebuke to cabinet ministers after just four bothered to show up for the last meeting on Sunday as most were busy campaigning ahead of the April 9 elections.

There are 18 members of the cabinet.

“A very important decision concerning Israel’s water infrastructures was made in the presence of just four ministers,” Braverman chastises in a letter to ministers.

“I find it necessary to remind you,” he writes, “that despite the lead-up to elections for the Knesset, the cabinet does not go into recess. Cabinet meetings continue to take place at the appointed time each week.”

He concludes: “Your duties in your ministries and as elected public servants have not ended, and I ask that you attend the weekly cabinet meeting.”