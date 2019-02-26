Netanyahu to fly to Moscow tonight for Putin summit

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Ministers rebuked for missing cabinet meeting amid campaigning
Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman issues an unusual rebuke to cabinet ministers after just four bothered to show up for the last meeting on Sunday as most were busy campaigning ahead of the April 9 elections.
There are 18 members of the cabinet.
“A very important decision concerning Israel’s water infrastructures was made in the presence of just four ministers,” Braverman chastises in a letter to ministers.
“I find it necessary to remind you,” he writes, “that despite the lead-up to elections for the Knesset, the cabinet does not go into recess. Cabinet meetings continue to take place at the appointed time each week.”
He concludes: “Your duties in your ministries and as elected public servants have not ended, and I ask that you attend the weekly cabinet meeting.”
Iran’s foreign minister hopes resignation empowers diplomats
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister says he hopes his sudden resignation will strengthen the position of his fellow diplomats, hinting at a dispute with the security apparatus and hard-liners over the conduct of the country’s foreign policy.
Mohammed Javad Zarif’s resignation sent shockwaves through Iran, where tensions are already running high over America’s withdrawal last year from the nuclear deal he helped negotiate alongside Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.
The Tehran stock market dropped 1,927 points Tuesday, down some 1.16 percent. The Iranian rial, which has rapidly depreciated amid uncertainty over the deal’s future, stood around 135,600 rials to $1. It had been 32,000 to the dollar at the time of the deal.
The state-run IRNA news agency says Zarif told colleagues his resignation would aid in “restoring the ministry to its legal position in foreign relations.”
The remark appears aimed at other bodies within Iran’s government. Zarif was not present for a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad yesterday. Assad was warmly received by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of an elite unit of the Revolutionary Guard.
US House to vote on revoking Trump’s border-fence emergency order
WASHINGTON — Democrats are moving quickly to try to roll back US President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to siphon billions of dollars from the military to fund construction of a fence along the US-Mexico border.
Tuesday’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House comes on legislation to revoke Trump’s executive order from earlier this month and would send it to the Republican-held Senate, where it would take only a handful of GOP defections to pass it.
Trump is likely to prevail in the end since he could use his first-ever veto to kill the measure if it passes Congress, but the White House is seeking to minimize defections among the president’s GOP allies to avoid embarrassment.
The vote could be challenging for GOP lawmakers who view themselves as conservative protectors of the Constitution and the powers of the federal purse that are reserved for Congress. But GOP vote counters are confident that the tally won’t get near the two-thirds that would overturn a Trump veto.
Democratic leaders said Monday that the vote is not about the merits of Trump’s wall but how Trump is trampling on the Constitution by grabbing money that he can’t obtain through normal means.
Trump’s edict is also being challenged in the federal courts, where a host of Democratic-led states such as California are among those that have sued to overturn the order. The House may also join in.
Gazan journalist appeals prison sentence, fine for probing corruption
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A Gaza journalist is appealing a six-month prison term and fine over her reporting on alleged corruption within the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Hajar Harb appears before a Hamas-run court today, where the judge postpones the hearing until March.
Fathi Sabah, a journalist campaigning on Harb’s behalf, says it’s the first time Hamas authorities have sued a journalist for their work since the group seized Gaza by force in 2007.
Harb reported in 2016 that healthy people were paying doctors to help them circumvent the Israeli-Egyptian blockade by issuing medical referrals to hospitals abroad. She was sentenced and fined later that year.
On Monday, Amnesty International called Harb’s prosecution “an outrageous assault on media freedom.”
Netanyahu to fly to Moscow tonight for Putin summit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Moscow tonight for a meeting Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two will discuss improving military coordination between the two countries’ armies in Syria and Israel’s efforts to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country.
Netanyahu will be accompanied by IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman and Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who has served as Netanyahu’s adviser and translator in previous meetings with Putin.
Israel’s first Arab justice slams Netanyahu’s warnings about Arab votes
Former Supreme Court justice Salim Joubran lashes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign warnings that rival Benny Gantz will form a coalition with Arab votes.
“The prime minister’s statements are unnecessary and unfortunate, and deeply wound all the country’s Arab citizens,” Joubran, the first Arab Israeli to serve as a permanent justice on the country’s top court, says in an Israel Radio interview.
Joubran served on the Supreme Court from 2004 to 2017. He was also the first Arab Israeli to chair the Central Elections Committee.
“I expected [better] from the prime minister, even if he feels the pressure” of an electoral challenge, Joubran says in the interview. “And I can understand that [pressure]. He faces a challenge from a group of people who served the country, in a new party, and he falls back on the Arab issue. ‘The Arabs are turning out in droves,'” Joubran adds, recalling Netanyahu’s incorrect 2015 assertion that Arab citizens were voting in unusually high numbers.
“Why? What happened? The Arabs are citizens of this country. For the time being at least, we’re equal citizens in all respects. We can vote, run for office, and even unite in a ‘preventative bloc’ [in favor of one candidate over another]. This is all legitimate, there’s nothing wrong with it,” Joubran insists.
He insists “you can’t ignore 1.8 million Arab citizens who have every right to organize in parties that represent their interests. Why is this constantly coming up? Folks, stop it.”
