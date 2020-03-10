Netanyahu trial to start next week after court rejects PM’s request for delay

The Jerusalem District Court has rejected a request to delay the start of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial and the first session will go ahead as planned next Tuesday.
Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman has also ruled that Netanyahu is required to be present at the court on March 17 when proceedings will begin in the cases against him.
The prime minister faces fraud and breach of trust charges in two cases, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in a third.
Netanyahu’s attorneys had asked for the delay after saying they did not have all of the files for the cases.
