Netanyahu vows to raze stabber’s home after fatal attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sends condolences to the family of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, who was killed in a stabbing attack earlier today in central Israel.

In a tweet, the prime minister vows to bring the killer to justice.

“My wife Sara and I embrace the family, the wife and four children who were left today without a father. We will work to demolish the home of the terrorist and seek the most severe punishment,” he tweets.

A Palestinian man has been arrested over the stabbing.