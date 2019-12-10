New poll shows Blue and White opening gap on Likud

A day before new elections are likely called, a new poll on Channel 13 news shows that if they were held today, the Blue and White party would jump from its current 33 Knesset seats to 37 while the Likud would gain just one extra seat, going from 32 to 33.

The other parties would each receive the following seats:

Joint List – 13

Yisrael Beytenu – 8

United Torah Judaism – 7

Shas – 6

New Right – 6

Labor – 5

Democratic Camp – 5

According to the poll, the Jewish Home-National Union party would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

In total, the bloc of right-wing and religious parties would drop from 55 to 52 seats while the center-left, left-wing and Arab parties would go from 57 to 60, just one short of a majority in the parliament.



— Raoul Wootliff