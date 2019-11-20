Palestinians at Security Council condemn US decision on settlements

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour criticizes the US for softening its position on Israeli settlements in the West Bank at a Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Mansour says the “illegal” announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday will not have any effect on the situation in Israel or the West Bank.

“The illegal announcement by the US violates international law and will not affect the legal or political situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories or East Jerusalem, it will only affect the image and credibility of the US, or what is left of it,” he tells council members.