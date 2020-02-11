Palestinians rally against Trump plan amid struggle at UN

Thousands of Palestinians are rallying in the West Bank city of Ramallah against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and in support of the Palestinian leadership as it tries to gain backing at the United Nations for a resolution opposing the proposal.

PA Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to deliver a speech at the UN later in the day, but members will not be voting on a draft resolution. Palestinian officials deny the resolution had been pulled, but diplomats say many members, including European countries, rejected the language in a draft that had circulated.

Protesters are packing Al-Manara Square in Ramallah, the West Bank headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, waving Palestinian flags and banners condemning the plan.

An English-language banner read “Trump is part of the problem not the solution,” while another condemned the “theft of the century.”

“All Palestinian people and all the factions, national and Islamic, are standing behind President Mahmoud Abbas,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh tells the crowd.

“All the streets are full,” he says. “This is the Palestinian response.”

