Pelosi may announce impeachment proceedings against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus.

Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

According to an NBC News analyst, Pelosi will announce the creation of an inquiry to kick off impeachment proceedings, and express support for the move against the president.

Very solid #Dem House leadership source just confirmed to me that @SpeakerPelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry this afternoon and imply that she herself favors impeachment of @realDonaldTrump. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) September 24, 2019

The Washington Post reports that Pelosi and other top Democrats have been exploring the creation of a select committee to conduct impeachment proceedings.

“The California Democrat has spoken to key allies in recent days about establishing a special panel rather than leaving the task with the House Judiciary Committee, said several Democratic officials. Nothing has been decided, the individuals cautioned, but some members are expected to publicly endorse the move soon,” The Post reports.

The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family. The administration is withholding a whistle-blower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.

— with AP