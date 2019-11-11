Peretz says Labor would join minority coalition under Gantz

Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz says his party is willing to join a minority government headed by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in order to prevent third elections.

“The time is coming where the country needs to decide where we are all headed. We are going with Benny Gantz whether it is a broad government or a minority government,” Peretz tells his Labor faction meeting in the Knesset.

“We vehemently oppose the formation of a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and so we support any other government headed by Benny Gantz,” he adds.

Peretz says that the Labor and Blue and White negotiating teams have made “significant progress” on a number of issues including raising the minimum wage and forming a committee to deal with housing prices.

“The negotiators are moving forward,” Peretz says.

— Raoul Wootliff