Plane skids off runway at Istanbul airport, breaks into pieces

ANKARA, Turkey — A plane skids off the runway today at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, crashing into a road. Authorities say there are no immediate reports of any casualties.

Television footage shows serious damage, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces. Passengers were being evacuated through the cracks. NTV television reports that the plane caught fire after skidding but it has since been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to Pegasus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. NTV says the airport has been shut down.

The Turkish transportation ministry says there were 177 passengers on board but it says no one has been killed. There is no word on injuries.

The ministry says the accident was the result of a “rough landing.”

— AP