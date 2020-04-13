Police fine demonstrators against Blue and White-Likud talks

Police handed out fines of as much as NIS 5,000 as dozens of people demonstrate in front of the home of Blue and White No. 2 Gabi Ashkenazi this morning.

Police say some 60 people were protesting against the former IDF chief of staff, while the so-called “Black Flag” movement puts the numbers at around 200.

Police say the the fines were handed out after demonstrators refused to adhere to orders to demonstrate in groups of no more than 10 people in line with Health Ministry regulations.

Demonstrators call on Ashkenazi to wake up and realize that Netanyahu is taking Ashkenazi and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “for a ride” in negotiations for a national unity government talks.