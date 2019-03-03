Police institute security precautions for state prosecutors called out by PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks British Prime Minister Theresa May for her government’s decision to outlaw the political wing of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, under anti-terrorism laws.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office says the prime minister told May in a phone call that he expected other countries to follow suit in banning all parts of the Iran-backed Shiite group.

Netanyahu during the call also thanked May for the UK’s “firm position against anti-Semitism,” according to the statement.

Last week, May’s government banned Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, accusing it of further destabilizing the Middle East.