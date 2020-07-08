Proposal to form panel to probe judges fails to pass Knesset vote

A proposal to form a parliamentary committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interested is voted down in a Knesset plenum vote.

Forty-three lawmakers voted in favor of Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich’s proposal, while 54 voted against.

A number of MKs clap as it is announced the proposal was voted down, which is barred in the Knesset unless approved by the speaker.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was not present for the vote on the proposal, despite his party’s backing for it. Defense Ministry Benny Gantz, whose Blue and White party strongly opposed the measure, was also not present as he is in quarantine after exposure to a COVID-19 carrier.