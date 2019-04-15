Redacted Mueller report to be released Thursday

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman says he is not satisfied with the results of last week’s general elections, but says he will recommend Benjamin Netanyahu as the next prime minister.

“There’s a leader, and the people have decided, and that decision must be respected,” he says at a press conference in Jerusalem. “We will recommend Netanyahu as prime minister tomorrow.”

Liberman also says that the five Knesset seats won by his party represent a “significant victory against all the odds.”

“We fought against a wall to wall coalition that sought to destroy us,” he says. “It was an all out war” that was fought on the digital and political fronts “in a way that I have never seen before.”