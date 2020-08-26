Report: Palestinian stabber was mentally ill, recently sought help

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon UNIFIL says it is launching an investigation into an apparent exchange of fire between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah terror group along the Israeli-Lebanese border last night.

“I have launched an urgent investigation and I call on both parties to fully cooperate with UNIFIL to help determine the facts,” UNIFIL commander Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col says in a statement.

According to the IDF, shots were fired at troops operating inside Israel near the Lebanese border last night. In response, Israeli artillery fired a number of flares and smoke shells into the air as troops searched the area for potential border breaches. A short while later, Israeli aircraft also bombed a number of Hezbollah observation posts near the frontier, the Israeli military said.

“The situation along the Blue Line has since returned to calm and UNIFIL is maintaining continuous presence in the area in coordination with the parties,” according to UNIFIL.

The peacekeeping force says the IDF informed it that “there had been small arms fire from Lebanon directed against an IDF patrol in the general area of Manara.”

— Judah Ari Gross