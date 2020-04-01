Residents of Beersheba old age home beg for testing after second death

After the second death of a resident of a Beersheba elder care facility, residents there are begging to be tested.

According to reports, at least five people at the Mishan old age home have tested positive for the virus.

“Why do we have to bang on doors and beg to be tested,” resident Esther Halili says in a video published by Ynet. “Indeed, we are not MKs and not even the prime minister’s family, but we are people. We came here to live, not die.”

Earlier, Soroka Hospital in the city announced that a resident of the facility, 98, had died, days after another resident succumbed to COVID-19. Both had preexisting conditions.

According to Haaretz, operators of the Mishan facility said they would test residents after pressure from the Health Ministry.

Meanwhileת Channel 12 news reports that three cases have been discovered at a Bat Yam rehabilitation center.