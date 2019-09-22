Rivlin meets with Trump’s outgoing peace envoy

President Reuven Rivlin is meeting with US President Donald Trump’s outgoing peace envoy at his official residence in Jerusalem.

A statement from Rivlin’s office says Jason Greenblatt wanted to say goodbye before officially stepping down and that the two are discussing the US envoy’s “efforts to promote understanding and trust in the region,” with the president expressing hope they bear fruit.

Greenblatt, who is in the country for the wedding of US Ambassador David Friedman’s daughter, met Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was also supposed to meet with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

His visit to the country comes after elections last week ended in gridlock, with neither Gantz nor Netanyahu having a clear path to forming a government.

Greenblatt said last week the Trump administration has not yet decided whether it will release its long-delayed peace plan during or after coalition talks.