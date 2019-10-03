The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Sa’ar ally says she’ll back him for Likud leader if primaries called
Likud MK Michal Shir tells Channel 12 news that “if there are indeed primaries” for the party’s leadership she’ll back her former boss Gideon Sa’ar.
Shir stresses, however, that Likud hasn’t yet decided it is holding leadership primaries.
She was responding to Likud’s announcement that its leader, Prime Minister Netanyahu, is considering calling snap primaries for leadership of the party to dispel any notion its members will throw aside their longtime leader as he struggles to form a government and faces an upcoming indictment on graft charges.
Netanyahu has previously accused Sa’ar, a popular former minister, of plotting to oust him as Likud chief. Sa’ar has rejected the accusation.
Satellite images show activity around Iranian-flagged tanker off Syria
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite images released today show that a once-detained Iranian-flagged oil tanker sitting off the coast of Syria has been approached by a smaller Iranian tanker, an indication the ship could be preparing to transfer its cargo.
Images released by Maxar Technologies show the Jasmine alongside the Adrian Darya 1 yesterday, with mooring lines between them and a crane deployed on the larger vessel.
The Adrian Darya 1, formerly named the Grace 1, was detained off the British overseas territory of Gibraltar in July while carrying $130 million in crude oil, on suspicion of breaking European Union sanctions by taking the oil to Syria. Gibraltar later released the tanker, after it said Iran promised the ship wouldn’t go to Syria.
The ship later sailed toward the Syrian coast, angering Britain.
The oil shipment website TankerTrackers.com said on Twitter on Tuesday that the Adrian Darya 1 was “postured in an STS (Ship-to-Ship) formation with a smaller Iranian-flagged Handymax (350K barrel capacity) tanker,” the Jasmine. It noted this was “not a confirmation of any oil transfer just yet. We’ll compare imagery later.” The image it posted showed the two vessels off the coast of Syria.
However, the website yesterday it was ending its public coverage of the Iranian tanker’s movements due to a tweet by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who used the image of the two tankers in a tweet of his own.
Pompeo tweeted that despite Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad “Zarif’s promise to the UK that the #AdrianDarya1 would not deliver oil to Syria, it is now transferring oil off the Syrian coast. Will the world hold Iran accountable if this oil is delivered to Syria?”
There is no official reaction from Iranian authorities.
Despite Iran FM Zarif’s promise to the UK that the #AdrianDarya1 would not deliver oil to Syria, it is now transferring oil off the Syrian coast. Will the world hold Iran accountable if this oil is delivered to Syria? pic.twitter.com/z5Ra41n43u
After Likud says Netanyahu weighing leadership primary, rival Sa’ar says let’s go
After Likud says Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering calling primaries for party leader, his internal rival Gideon Sa’ar issues an apparent response.
“I’m ready,” Sa’ar writes in a terse tweet.
Likud says Netanyahu considering calling leadership primary
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering calling a snap primary for leadership of the Likud party.
“The purpose of the move is shattering the illusion of a ‘rebellion in Likud’ that other parties are wishing for, something which is holding them up from joining a unity government,” Likud says in a statement.
The statement comes as Netanyahu is struggling to form a government after last month’s elections, with the rival Blue and White party ruling out sitting in government with him due to pending corruption charges and rebuffing his calls to join him in a coalition of right-wing and religious parties.
It also comes ahead of the swearing-in of the new Knesset this afternoon and as Netanyahu’s lawyers attend a second day of pre-indictment hearings in a series of cases the premier faces charges in.
