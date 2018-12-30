Saudi-owned website says Israel could have assassinated Assad

Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel in coming months — Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has accepted his invitation to visit Israel in coming months, according to a statement from his office.

In conversation with Jewish leaders in Rio, the prime minister says Bolsonaro told him he would visit before March, weeks before Israel is slated to hold national elections.

The statement also confirms that Netanyahu said Bolsonaro told him he would move the embassy to Jerusalem, with it being a question of when, not if.

Netanyahu says ties between the two countries will expand, with Israel sending security, agricultural and water know-how to South America.

“President Bolsonaro and I decided that in the coming months several delegations will visit here to map out the full breadth of cooperation between Brazil and Israel on security, defense, agriculture, water and all the other industries,” Netanyahu told a group of Jewish leaders in Rio, according to a statement from his office.