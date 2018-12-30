Jewish ex-Argentine FM derided for Iran cover-up dies at 65

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Polls close in Bangladesh vote marred by deadly violence
Polls have closed in a Bangladesh general election on Sunday that was marred by the deaths of at least 12 people in vote-related clashes.
Voting ended at 4 p.m. local time in the election, which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win but which has been overshadowed by a crackdown on opposition activists.
— AFP
Putin tells Netanyahu he hopes for ‘constructive’ ties in 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for a turnaround in Israeli-Russian relations, after several months that have seen ties suffer due to differences over Syria.
In a New Year’s message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Putin expresses “hope that in the upcoming year Russian-Israeli relations will be developing in a constructive manner as a partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both states and in the interest of strengthening peace, security and stability in the Middle East.”
Israel has been working to repair ties since the downing of a Russian spy plane by a Syrian air defense battery responding to an Israeli airstrike in October. Last week, Russia responded with uncharacteristic ferocity to an Israeli airstrike reported to target Iranian positions near Damascus.
Hector Timerman, Jewish former FM of Argentina, dies
Hector Timerman, a Jewish former foreign minister of Argentina, has died at age 65, according to local media reports.
Timerman served as top diplomat from 2010 to 2015 under controversial president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, and was instrumental in establishing a much-derided truth commission with Iran to investigate the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center.
Timerman, who had been suffering from cancer, was arrested late last year and accused of taking part in a cover-up of Iran’s role in the bombing. He was later released to house arrest but prevented from flying to New York to receive treatment.
Timerman earlier served as ambassador to the US. His father Jacobo Timerman was an ardent Zionist who lived for several years in Israel after being exiled by Argentina’s military junta. Hector Timerman lived during that time in New York.
