Uri Ariel may leave Knesset pending National Union leadership battle

Poll shows new New Right stealing scads of votes from Likud

A poll published by the Makor Rishon newspaper shows a new political party formed by ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would win a stunning 14 seats were elections held today, with Likud sinking to 25, an all time low in recent polling.

The poll shows a denuded Jewish Home sinking to five seats without the pair, who jumped ship Saturday to form the New Right party.

Most polls before the split showed Likud getting around 30 seats, with Jewish Home in the low teens.

The poll was conducted by the Direct Polls firm, which surveyed 628 people using “digital methods,” likely meaning text messages and online questionnaires.

According to the survey, Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party would garner 15 seats, while Yesh Atid would get only 10 and Zionist Union would fall to 9 seats. The Arab Joint List would get 12 seats.