Minister accuses top Arab lawmaker of supporting terror

Deputy AG rejects Netanyahu claim of police bias

The deputy attorney general has rejected a request by Netanyahu’s lawyers to delay legal proceedings against him and his wife Sara Netanyahu.

Lawyers representing the Netanyahu family on Tuesday asked the attorney general to reexamine evidence collected by the former head of the police anti-corruption unit, claiming that Maj. Gen. Roni Rittman was biased against the prime minister and his wife.

The letter to Avichai Mandelblit claimed that Rittman, who served as the head of the Lahav 433 anti-fraud unit, believed the Netanyahus were behind the sexual assault allegations that forced his resignation earlier this year, and his investigation was not objective.

In a reply, Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber says, while Rittman was connected to the Netanyahu investigations, there is nothing to show the probes were influenced by his biases.