New Right may snag momentum from Gantz-Ya’alon gambit

A fresh poll published by Walla news shows modest gains for The New Right, the new party formed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, with the faction gaining 10 seats if elections were held today.

Unlike a Makor Rishon poll, this survey shows Likud remaining strong with 28 seats. Rather, much of the New Right’s strength comes from Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party, which drops to only 11 seats, perhaps indicating Israeli voters just want something new, regardless of ideology.

However, the survey assumes Israel Resilience is joined by fellow former IDF chief of staff Moshe Ya’alon, which could also be a reason for its drop in popularity as Ya’alon would shift the party rightward.

Yesh Atid, meanwhile, would get 15 seats.

The survey of 580 respondents, with a margin of error of 4.3 percent, has Jewish Home taking a swan dive to four seats. Most of the other results dovetail with other recent surveys.