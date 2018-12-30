The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
New Right shakes things up with new logo
The New Right has unveiled its logo, a light blue and dark blue getup featuring their name in Hebrew and half a Jewish star.
Interestingly, maybe (or maybe not), the bottom of the logo notes that the slate is headed by Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, in that order, despite Bennett being the more senior politician.
מפלגת "הימין החדש" בראשות נפתלי בנט ואיילת שקד חשפה לוגו חדש @akivanovick ו-@sefiova pic.twitter.com/m3ZMSV2r4k
— חדשות עשר (@news10) December 30, 2018
Netanyahu: Bolsonaro told me embassy will move to Jerusalem
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is telling Jewish leaders in Rio de Janiero that Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro promised him moving the country’s embassy to Jerusalem is a question of “when, not if,” according to a participant.
The comments echo those of Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo Bolsonaro to Jared Kushner last month.
Netanyahu met with Bolsonaro on Friday.
Bolsonaro had appeared to waver on the issue in recent weeks under domestic and international pressure after making the promise during his campaign.
He is scheduled to meet with Christian supporters of Israel later Sunday and with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Sunday night.
— with Raphael Ahren
New Right may snag momentum from Gantz-Ya’alon gambit
A fresh poll published by Walla news shows modest gains for The New Right, the new party formed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, with the faction gaining 10 seats if elections were held today.
Unlike a Makor Rishon poll, this survey shows Likud remaining strong with 28 seats. Rather, much of the New Right’s strength comes from Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party, which drops to only 11 seats, perhaps indicating Israeli voters just want something new, regardless of ideology.
However, the survey assumes Israel Resilience is joined by fellow former IDF chief of staff Moshe Ya’alon, which could also be a reason for its drop in popularity as Ya’alon would shift the party rightward.
Yesh Atid, meanwhile, would get 15 seats.
The survey of 580 respondents, with a margin of error of 4.3 percent, has Jewish Home taking a swan dive to four seats. Most of the other results dovetail with other recent surveys.
Ramon Airport to open next month
Israel’s newest international airport, outside of Eilat, will open next month, Transportation Minister Israel Katz says, according to reports in Hebrew-language media.
The airport is named for astronaut Ilan Ramon and fighter pilot Asaf Ramon, whose wife and mother Rona Ramon died last week.
The opening will be done in stages, according to Katz.
Poll shows new New Right stealing scads of votes from Likud
A poll published by the Makor Rishon newspaper shows a new political party formed by ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would win a stunning 14 seats were elections held today, with Likud sinking to 25, an all time low in recent polling.
The poll shows a denuded Jewish Home sinking to five seats without the pair, who jumped ship Saturday to form the New Right party.
Most polls before the split showed Likud getting around 30 seats, with Jewish Home in the low teens.
The poll was conducted by the Direct Polls firm, which surveyed 628 people using “digital methods,” likely meaning text messages and online questionnaires.
According to the survey, Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party would garner 15 seats, while Yesh Atid would get only 10 and Zionist Union would fall to 9 seats. The Arab Joint List would get 12 seats.
Britain may establish new military bases in Asia, Caribbean after Brexit
Britain’s defense secretary says the country could establish new military bases in the Caribbean and Far East after Britain leaves the European Union.
Gavin Williamson tells the Sunday Telegraph the expansion would be part of a strategy for Britain to become a “true global player” after Brexit. Britain is set to leave the EU in March.
“This is our biggest moment as a nation since the end of the Second World War, when we can recast ourselves in a different way, we can actually play the role on the world stage that the world expects us to play,” Williamson says.
He does not elaborate.
The defense secretary predicts a strong shift in Britain’s political focus after Brexit, with deeper relationships with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Africa and the Caribbean emphasized.
— AP
Third suspect in possible Jewish terror plot arrested
A third Israeli teen has been arrested in connection with a major security probe whose details are under gag order, according to the Honenu legal aid organization, which is representing two of the suspects.
The latest suspect was arrested in the town of Modiin.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Shin Bet security service and the police’s nationalistic crime unit, which are probing the incident as a possible Jewish terror plot.
Earlier this morning, a squad of Shin Bet agents and officers in the Yasam police SWAT unit raided a yeshiva in the northern West Bank and arrested a suspect, who has since been prevented from speaking to a lawyer, a Honenu spokesman said.
An additional teen was arrested on his way to the yeshiva and has also been prevented from meeting with an attorney, his lawyer Itamar Ben Gvir said.
— Jacob Magid
Jordanian envoy summoned to Jerusalem over flag-treading incident
The Foreign Ministry says it has summoned Jordanian envoy Mohammed Hamiyad for a dressing down in Jerusalem after an incident in which a Jordanian minister trod on an Israeli flag placed on the floor of a building in Amman.
Ghassan Majali, Jordan’s newly appointed ambassador to Israel, is out of the country.
The flag had been placed on the floor of the country’s trade union headquarters — a body deeply opposed to normalization of relations with Israel — for a government meeting held there. Video of the incident emerged over the weekend.
Jumana Ghunaimat, Jordan’s minister for media affairs and communications, was praised on social media for being among those who chose to step on the flag as she arrived for the meeting.
“The Foreign Ministry takes a severe view of the incident,” the ministry says in a statement. “The Israeli embassy has lodged a strident protest [with Jordan].”
Uri Ariel may leave Knesset pending National Union leadership battle
Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel will reportedly run to keep his position as head of the National Union-Tekuma party that makes up half of Jewish Home, but will not be a candidate to be part of the faction’s Knesset slate.
What this means is that if he loses to expected rival Bezalel Smotrich, another lawmaker, he will leave the Knesset. However, if he wins, he is expected to negotiate a higher profile role in Jewish Home, which lost two of its top ministers Saturday.
Timerman death brings Nisman killing back to fore
Some in Argentina are not exactly mourning the death of Hector Timerman, given his role in the alleged Iran terror cover-up and the still unsolved death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman.
After one person tweets that Timerman was killed, Javier Navia, an editor at the La Nacion newspaper asks “would you say that about Nisman?” and others also note that Timerman’s government tried to portray Nisman’s death as a suicide.
“They killed Nisman. Hector Timerman died and will only be remembered for covering up an attack and betraying his homeland,” another twitter user writes.
Another Argentine journalist, Alejo Schapire, tweets that “negotiating the immunity of those who killed your own [people]. That has a name.”
Javier Timerman, Hector Timerman’s brother, tweets a heartfelt goodbye. “Soul brother. Thank you for everything you did for me. I admire you so much. I miss you more than you can imagine.”
Polls close in Bangladesh vote marred by deadly violence
Polls have closed in a Bangladesh general election on Sunday that was marred by the deaths of at least 12 people in vote-related clashes.
Voting ended at 4 p.m. local time in the election, which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win but which has been overshadowed by a crackdown on opposition activists.
— AFP
Putin tells Netanyahu he hopes for ‘constructive’ ties in 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for a turnaround in Israeli-Russian relations, after several months that have seen ties suffer due to differences over Syria.
In a New Year’s message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Putin expresses “hope that in the upcoming year Russian-Israeli relations will be developing in a constructive manner as a partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both states and in the interest of strengthening peace, security and stability in the Middle East.”
Israel has been working to repair ties since the downing of a Russian spy plane by a Syrian air defense battery responding to an Israeli airstrike in October. Last week, Russia responded with uncharacteristic ferocity to an Israeli airstrike reported to target Iranian positions near Damascus.
Hector Timerman, Jewish former FM of Argentina, dies
Hector Timerman, a Jewish former foreign minister of Argentina, has died at age 65, according to local media reports.
Timerman served as top diplomat from 2010 to 2015 under controversial president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, and was instrumental in establishing a much-derided truth commission with Iran to investigate the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center.
Timerman, who had been suffering from cancer, was arrested late last year and accused of taking part in a cover-up of Iran’s role in the bombing. He was later released to house arrest but prevented from flying to New York to receive treatment.
Timerman earlier served as ambassador to the US. His father Jacobo Timerman was an ardent Zionist who lived for several years in Israel after being exiled by Argentina’s military junta. Hector Timerman lived during that time in New York.
