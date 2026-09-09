Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Trump says he’ll talk to countries that sanctioned settlements to understand ‘their thinking’

Today, 10:24 pm
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Asked by a reporter about the recent decisions by the UK, France and Canada to sanction West Bank settlements, US President Donald Trump says he will speak to Israel as well as those countries to learn more about the decision.

He is asked if the US opposes the sanctions, and does not give a direct answer.

“I’ll be speaking to Israel, I’ll be speaking to them, and I’ll find out what’s their thinking,” he says. I understand exactly what’s going on but I want to find out why, all of a sudden, has that happened.”

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