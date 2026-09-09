Trump says he’ll talk to countries that sanctioned settlements to understand ‘their thinking’

Asked by a reporter about the recent decisions by the UK, France and Canada to sanction West Bank settlements, US President Donald Trump says he will speak to Israel as well as those countries to learn more about the decision.

He is asked if the US opposes the sanctions, and does not give a direct answer.

“I’ll be speaking to Israel, I’ll be speaking to them, and I’ll find out what’s their thinking,” he says. I understand exactly what’s going on but I want to find out why, all of a sudden, has that happened.”

????WATCH: Trump on the sanctions from the UK on Israel: “I'll be speaking to Israel, I'll be speaking to them, and I'll find out what they're thinking…I understand what's going on. But I want to find out why all of a sudden has that happened." pic.twitter.com/Og5sKI1Y2F — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 9, 2026