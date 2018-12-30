Hector Timerman, Jewish former FM of Argentina, dies

Putin tells Netanyahu he hopes for ‘constructive’ ties in 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for a turnaround in Israeli-Russian relations, after several months that have seen ties suffer due to differences over Syria.

In a New Year’s message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Putin expresses “hope that in the upcoming year Russian-Israeli relations will be developing in a constructive manner as a partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both states and in the interest of strengthening peace, security and stability in the Middle East.”

Israel has been working to repair ties since the downing of a Russian spy plane by a Syrian air defense battery responding to an Israeli airstrike in October. Last week, Russia responded with uncharacteristic ferocity to an Israeli airstrike reported to target Iranian positions near Damascus.