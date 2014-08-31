Lawyers for suspected Jewish extremists appeal to see their clients

Netanyahu likely to only face breach of trust charge in gifts probe — report

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is leaning toward indicting Netanyahu with the lesser charge of breach of trust in one of three graft cases he he is suspected in, Channel 10 news reports, citing a judicial source.

According to the TV channel, Mandeblit does not think he can get a bribery charge to stick in Case 1000, which revolves around gifts Netanyahu received from Israeli producer Arnon Milchan and others, since it would also necessitate charging Milchan.

The report says law enforcement officials also believe that Netanyahu’s defense that he and Milchan are friends makes a bribery charge harder to prove, but strengthens breach of trust suspicions.

The other two cases against Netanyahu are seen as having more solid grounds for bribery charges.