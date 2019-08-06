Shas says it’s confident Litzman will be found innocent
By Jacob Magid Today, 2:10 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Then-Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich, left, speaks with then-health minister Yaakov Litzman during a plenary session in the Knesset on January 25, 2017. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

2:14 pm

PA blasts ministers’ honoring of extremist rabbi as ‘sponsorship of terrorism’

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry lashes out at the slated participation of two hardline ministers at an event later this week honoring an extremist rabbi who has praised the Israeli settler responsible for mowing down 29 Muslim worshipers in a terror attack at Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriacrchs in 1994.

“The participation of the two Israeli ministers in the granting of a prize to ‘Ginsburg’ is formal sponsorship of terrorism,” the PA Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

Education Minister Rafi Peretz and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich are expected to attend an annual “Torah symposium” on Thursday put on by a religious NGO in the central town of Givat Shmuel called the Cathedra for Torah and Wisdom. At the end of the day-long event, Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh is slated to be honored with a “Torah creativity” award.

Ginsburgh’s writings include a pamphlet that praises Hebron massacre perpetrator Baruch Goldstein. Critics have accused him of fueling attacks by extremist Jews against Palestinians and other non-Jews in Israel and the West Bank.

He also endorsed “The King’s Torah,” a 2009 book by firebrand rabbis Yitzhak Shapira and Yosef Elitzur. The book quotes religious sages as permitting, under certain conditions, the killing of non-Jews, including babies, “if there is a good chance they will grow up to be like their evil parents.” The book also says the commandment “Thou shalt not murder” does not necessarily apply to non-Jews.

— Adam Rasgon

2:13 pm

Shas says it’s confident Litzman will be found innocent

The Shas party issues a statement defending the leader of the Knesset’s other ultra-Orthodox party after police recommend that he be indicted for assisting a serial pedophile.

“The Shas movement affirms its support of Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, a faithful public envoy who has dealt with requests from the public for decades and his left his door open to all,” says the party. “We are sure that his innocence will be proven and that justice will soon be revealed.”

2:12 pm

Minister defends Litzman, who police say blocked extradition of Malka Leifer

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the United Right MK rushes to defend UTJ chairman Yaakov Litzman after police recommend that the deputy health minister be in indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Litzman allegedly pressured officials in his office to change their psychiatric assessments of alleged sex predator Malka Leifer in order to prevent her extradition to Australia, where she faces 74 charges of sex abuse.

Police also said that Litzman attempted to pressure officials in the Health Ministry in order to prevent the closure of a food business whose owner “he is close to” — a closure that had been ordered due to “serious sanitary findings found that led to the sickness of a number of people who ate from its products.”

Defending Litzman, Smotrich tweets, “I do not know the investigation material in Litzman’s case. I do know him and his dedicated office as those who give a personal and wonderful response [to every person who approaches them for help], regardless of race or gender religion.

“The police statement [announcing their recommendation] appears to be another attempt to deprive public officials of the power to act, instead forcing the delegation to unelected bureaucrats, thereby delegitimizing intervention by elected officials.

