SodaStream says it is cooperating with investigators

Sodastream says in a statement, “The company will cooperate as needed to assist the Israel Securities Authority to exhaust the investigation.”

The Israeli Securities Authority announced Tuesday it was investigating SodaStream chief Daniel Birnbaum on suspicion of insider trading on Tuesday.

PepsiCo has not commented on the case.

According to the ISA, a second employee, a close associate of Birnbaum, was also arrested and accused of using private information to buy shares before Pepsi’s purchase, making a profit of NIS 156,000.

The employee is also suspected of profiting off share purchases ahead of financial reports.