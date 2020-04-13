Spain virus deaths continue to fall

The coronavirus death toll in Spain continues to fall, with 517 fatalities registered Monday, down from 619 deaths on Sunday and way down from the peak of 950 deaths recorded on April 2.

The total death toll in the country now stands at 17,489, with 169,496 confirmed cases and 64,727 recovered from COVID-19.

The death toll does not include unconfirmed cases at senior-living facilities and people who have died at home and the real number of fatalities from the disease is believed to be much higher.