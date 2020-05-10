Taliban say they don’t have missing US contractor
Health official: Coming week decisive on whether restriction rollback can expand

Deputy Health Ministry director says Israelis should feel pleased with results of state’s virus response, warns of summer relapse, which could mean keeping restraints until winter

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:24 am 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Shoppers at the Malha Mall in Jerusalem shortly after its reopening, May 7, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Shoppers at the Malha Mall in Jerusalem shortly after its reopening, May 7, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

8:25 am

Taliban say they don’t have missing US contractor

Taliban leaders are searching their ranks, including the much-feared Haqqani network, and have told The Associated Press they are not holding Mark R. Frerichs, a Navy veteran turned contractor who was disappeared in Afghanistan in late January.

“We don’t have any information about the missing American,” Sohail Shaheen, Taliban’s political spokesman, tells the AP in a message on Sunday.

A second Taliban official familiar with the talks with the United States says “formally and informally” the Taliban have notified US officials they are not holding Frerichs. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban signed in February to allow America and NATO countries to withdraw their troops and end decades of war, asked for Frierchs’ release during his meetings this week in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office.

In a statement late Saturday by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Khalilzad also sought Pakistan’s help in locating Frierchs. He arrived in Islamabad on Friday from Doha before heading next door to India in his pursuit of a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

— AP

8:25 am

Health official: Coming week decisive to whether restriction rollback can expand

Health Ministry deputy director Itamar Grotto says the coming week will prove “decisive” as to whether the government will be able to continue rolling back restrictions or will be forced to order their return if COVID-19 spike again.

He tells Army Radio that Israeli should feel “pleased with the results” of the government’s handling of the pandemic thus far, but warns that a return of cases in the summer is a real possibility.

“We are preparing for a number of scenarios in which we remain in the same situation [of some degree of restrictions] until winter and also consider the possibility of another wave in the summer,” Grotto says.

8:24 am

Hundreds of thousands of kids head back to kindergarten, but many stay home

Hundreds of thousands of children aged 3-6 have returned to kindergartens, supervised daycares and private facilities after nearly two months at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but hundreds of thousands more remained at home amid regulatory caps on class sizes and confusion.

Children at public kindergartens will attend in groups of no more than 18 and the majority will attend only three days a week so that the limits can be maintained, meaning that some 250,000 children will stay home for the first part of the week. The set days are rotated on a weekly basis on the grounds that many parents don’t work on Fridays.

The groups of 18 will in turn be divided into groups of no more than nine children, who will be strictly separated within the kindergarten. Parents are not allowed to enter kindergartens, with children met at the gate by staff and taken inside.

The Education Ministry has said that attendance is not compulsory.

Some private daycares have decided to postpone opening their gates due to what they see as Health Ministry guidelines that are too difficult to implement, and others have shut their doors for good after weeks of closure.

In addition, more than 250 private daycares that are members of the Private Kindergarten Association have announced that they will not open on Sunday due to disagreements over the outline proposed to them for compensation by the Treasury and the Labor Ministry, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Some 40,000 children at government-supervised daycares will stay home for the foreseeable future because class sizes are limited to 17 without any rotation, with priority given to the most in need on the basis of the system used to determine entry.

Around 700 private daycares that are under national supervision will also not open today due to a disagreement with the Treasury, leaving around another 50,000 toddlers at home.

8:25 am

