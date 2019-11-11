Three deadly bombings hit main Kurdish city in Syria

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says his party is willing to compromise on its demands if that will avert a third election in under a year.

At a faction meeting in the Knesset, he says he will sit down with Avigdor Liberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu party, tomorrow, to discuss the terms for a national unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

“As you know, MK Avigdor Liberman approached me and asked to meet to discuss the outline he proposed to establish a unity government,” Gantz says.

“First of all, I congratulate him on the very initiative aimed at preventing unnecessary, costly elections for the third time in a year. We have agreed to meet tomorrow and discuss his proposal, with the aim of moving toward a unity government, as the public wants.

“We will hear Liberman, we will consider certain compromises as long as they correlate with our worldview and serve the State of Israel,” Gantz adds.

“We want to work for a broad government to express the will of the majority. A government that will also respect and serve the minorities — everyone.”

Gantz also addresses Netanyahu, saying, “For almost a month now, you have been refusing to discuss the essential issues that are plaguing Israeli citizens.

“Send your negotiating teams and let’s finally establish direct, genuine and honest negotiations between Likud and Blue and White. This is the order of the day.”

“Let’s talk about what interests Israeli citizens — and not just what interests you,” he continues. “This is the time, this is the expectation of Israeli citizens of both of us. And they won’t forgive us if we don’t.”

— Raoul Wootliff