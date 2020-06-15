Top health official: We don’t know where and how virus is spreading

A senior Health Ministry official acknowledges that authorities are in the dark on how the coronavirus is spreading in Israel.

“Right now, we don’t have markers to detect who is spreading the virus, as we did in the beginning. We don’t know where we need to be particularly careful, and where we need to carry out more tests — and this is the problem,” Sigal Sadetzky tells the Kan public broadcaster.

She says the rising infections are being recorded across the country.

But Sadetzky says the situation is not “out of control.”

“The disease is spreading more slowly now than it did previously because we did learned some things, [but] our [detection] capabilities are worse than they were. It worries me.”

“If we don’t stop the virus, it will continue to spread,” she warns.