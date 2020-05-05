Trump denies US involvement in alleged Venezuela coup plot

President Donald Trump denies US government involvement in what Venezuela’s president says was an attempted overthrow in which two Americans were arrested.

“It has nothing to do with our government,” Trump tells reporters at the White House.

President Nicolas Maduro said that two US citizens were among those arrested after his forces foiled an “invasion” from the sea.

Maduro, in an appearance yesterday on Venezuelan state television, showed passports identifying the two as Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, who he claimed were members of Trump’s security team.

Maduro accused Trump and Colombian President Ivan Duque of being behind the plot.

