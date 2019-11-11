Turkey begins deporting foreign jihadists

Turkey deports three foreign jihadists, with more than 20 Europeans including French and Germans in the process of being expelled to their countries of origin.

Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria and Iraq, and stripping some of them of their citizenship.

Its interior ministry says it deported an American and a Dane today, while Germany confirms that one of its citizens had also been expelled.

However, there is confusion over the fate of the US citizen, with Greece saying that Turkey had attempted to deport him over their shared land border.

Greek police say they rejected the man and sent him back to Turkey. Images showed him temporarily trapped between the two borders early today.

Turkey says seven more Germans would be deported on Thursday, while 11 French citizens, two Irish and at least two additional Germans are also being processed.

