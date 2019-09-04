The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
US embassy denies ambassador avoiding Netanyahu rival
A spokesperson for the US Embassy denies the American ambassador is avoiding meetings with senior Israeli officials who are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rivals in the September 17 elections.
“The article in Yedioth Ahronoth claiming that Ambassador [David] Friedman has refused to meet with General [Benny] Gantz is false,” the spokesman tells the Times of Israel.
“In his role as United States Ambassador to Israel, Ambassador Friedman has met with many of Israel’s leaders from all sides of the political spectrum. In that context, Ambassador Friedman has met, one-on-one, with General Gantz on several occasions,” the spokesman says.
Yedioth earlier today reported that US diplomatic staff in Israel have been “drafted” to help Netanyahu’s reelection campaign at the direction of his close ally, US President Donald Trump. The report did not allege that Friedman refused a meeting with Gantz outright, but said that Friedman has been giving Gantz “the cold shoulder” since he launched his political career in late 2018.
It wasn’t clear if Gantz requested a meeting and Friedman declined, or if there has just been little to no contact between them.
Yedioth also said that Friedman has also avoided official meetings with President Reuven Rivilin.
UK’s Johnson proposes early election on October 15
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenges his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favor of an early election on October 15.
In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson says that if Corbyn votes in favor of a draft law against the government’s Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to “allow the people of this country to have their view.”
— AFP
Rivlin says Hebron not an obstacle to peace, but test of coexistence
President Reuven Rivlin says the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron is not an obstacle to peace, but a coexistence test for Israelis and Palestinians.
Speaking at a conference marking the 90th anniversary of the 1929 massacre, Rivlin says the divided city “is not a barrier to peace. It is a test of our ability to live together, Jews and Arabs, to live decent lives side by side.”
“The State of Israel must promote quality of life for all residents of the area, to assure that Hebron and Kiryat Arba grow and flourish, and to establish new neighborhoods,” he says according to a readout from his office.
Visiting the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Kiryat Arba, where I took part in a Jabotinsky Institute conference on the 90th anniversary of the 1929 riots. Hebron is not an obstacle to peace. It is a test of our ability to live together, Jews and Arabs, in decent lives side by side pic.twitter.com/2A7714BTH2
— Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) September 4, 2019
Rivlin goes on to thank the Jewish residents for returning to the city after the 1967 war, saying they “established and maintain the Jewish settlement with devotion, love of the land of Israel and love of the people of Israel.”
In 1929, Muslim rioters killed nearly 70 Jewish residents of the city and expelled the remainder of the Jewish population. Today in the flashpoint city, Palestinians live in close proximity to settlers who are guarded by Israeli troops, and is the scene of ongoing violence between the two sides.
The president is skipping the official state memorial later today due to scheduling conflicts, his office says in a statement.
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Jerusalem
The Environmental Protection Ministry says it has detected mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in a Jerusalem riverbed, raising the danger of an outbreak of the disease.
Mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in the Al-Hafi Wadi between the capital’s northern neighborhoods of Neveh Yaakov and Pisgat Zeev.
“The discovery of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus presents the danger of an outbreak of the disease,” the ministry says in a statement.
Last year three people died and dozens became ill amid one of the worst outbreaks of the disease in years.
Judge rules Johnson’s suspension of UK parliament lawful
A British judge rules in favor of Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament in a move that will provide some respite for the beleaguered prime minister.
Judge Raymond Doherty at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland’s highest court, rejects a legal challenge by Johnson’s opponents — one of three before the courts.
“This is political territory and decision-making, which cannot be measured by legal standards, but only by political judgments,” Doherty says in his ruling.
“I do not accept the submission that the prorogation contravenes the rule of law,” the judge says.
Johnson’s decision last week to drastically reduce the number of days parliament can sit before the current date of Brexit on October 31 caused widespread outrage. The decision was seen as a move to curb opposition attempts to block his Brexit strategy and bring down his government.
A separate legal challenge supported by former prime minister John Major is due to be heard in court in London tomorrow.
— AFP
Judge to discuss unsealing new trove of Epstein court papers
A federal judge will discuss plans for unsealing a new trove of court records involving sexual abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who took his own life last month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
US District Judge Loretta Preska scheduled the hearing after an appeals court in New York ordered her to carefully review the records and release “all documents for which the presumption of public access outweighs any countervailing privacy interests.”
While it’s not clear who is named in the records, an attorney for a John Doe warned in court papers yesterday that the documents may contain “life-changing” disclosures against third parties not directly involved in the litigation. The attorney, Nicholas Lewin, requested the opportunity to be heard on the matter, citing his unnamed client’s “reputational rights.”
— AP
Employee at president’s residence suspended amid corruption probe
An employee of President Reuven Rivlin’s official residence who is the subject of a preliminary investigation into suspected financial offenses has been suspended, according to Hebrew media reports.
Ze’ev Dolinsky has been on unofficial suspension since last month, when police opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that he was using his position at the President’s Residence to advance the interests of an Israeli company that operates abroad, in exchange for money.
The Residence suspended Dolinsky for a period of six months after consultations with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
The Kan public broadcaster reports that police have collected evidence that incriminates Dolinsky in fraud, breach of trust, accepting bribes and money laundering.
Dolinsky says he will appeal his suspension at the Jerusalem Labor Court.
Netanyahu in 2012 nearly ordered Iran strikes in defiance of Obama — report
Israeli officials are considering the possibility of conducting a military strike on Iran, with or without the approval of the United States, believing that US President Donald Trump could elect to not stand in the way like his predecessor Barack Obama did, The New York Times reports in an exposé that reveals many details on the Israel-US relationship over the past decade.
Jerusalem has been actively pushing and preparing for a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities for many years, and in 2012 came extremely close to giving the Israel Defense Forces a green light to carry that out, the report says.
The report quotes dozens of current and former senior officials to describe how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened the Obama administration that he would carry out the strike, in what some said had pushed the US president to expedite negotiations with Tehran that eventually yielded the 2015 nuclear deal loathed by Netanyahu.
According to the report, the Obama administration sent an official to Israel every several weeks to to “Bibisit” the Israeli leader and make sure he did not launch a strike on the Islamic Republic.
