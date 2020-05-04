US government projects virus deaths to soar in May
Netanyahu warns High Court against intervening in coalition agreement

Touting his election win as largest in Israel’s history, PM says justices will ‘bring fourth elections nearer’ if they override parts of deal between Likud and Blue and White

By Jacob Magid and Raoul Wootliff Today, 8:04 am 1 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a televised statement on May 4, 2020. (Screenshot)
The Times of Israel liveblogged Monday’s developments as they unfolded.

8:04 am

High Court to reconvene for 2nd day of hearings on fate of Netanyahu, coalition

The High Court of Justice will reconvene for the second day of hearings on petitions against allowing indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government and against the unprecedented rotational unity deal that he inked with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Sunday’s hearings in front of an expanded panel of 11 justices were dominated first by representatives of Likud, Blue and White and the relevant branches of government, who all urged the court not to intervene in Netanyahu’s appointment. They were followed by the petitioners, who argued that the justices were obligated to step in. Like yesterday, the hearing will  be broadcast live.

Today at 10 a.m., the court will hear further petitions concerning the controversial aspects of the three-year coalition deal negotiated by Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

The agreement includes profound changes to Israel’s constitutional order, some of which contradict established laws, tradition and precedent.

Live updates (closed)
10:59 pm

US government projects virus deaths to soar in May

US President Donald Trump’s administration privately projects that the daily death toll from COVID-19 will almost double by the end of the month, according to an internal document cited by both The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The government document reportedly forecasts that new coronavirus cases will surge to 200,000 per day by June 1, and the daily death toll to 3,000. That compares to a current daily average of 25,000-30,000 new cases, and 1,500-2,000 deaths.

The White House did not contest the authenticity of what it called an “internal CDC document,” referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but said it had not been presented to the president’s coronavirus task force, or gone through an interagency vetting process.