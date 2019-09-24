US-led forces in Iraq says it won’t tolerate attacks

US-led coalition forces in Baghdad say that attacks on coalition personnel and facilities “will not be tolerated,” adding that coalition forces retain the right to self-defense.

A statement Tuesday says that no coalition or US-occupied facility was struck in last night’s attack in which two rockets were fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone, landing around one kilometer from the US Embassy compound.

The coalition statement says it takes “this incident seriously as do our Iraqi security forces partners.” No side has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar attacks in the past have sometimes been blamed by Iraqi forces on Iranian-backed militias in Baghdad.

— AP