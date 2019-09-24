The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
US-led forces in Iraq says it won’t tolerate attacks
US-led coalition forces in Baghdad say that attacks on coalition personnel and facilities “will not be tolerated,” adding that coalition forces retain the right to self-defense.
A statement Tuesday says that no coalition or US-occupied facility was struck in last night’s attack in which two rockets were fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone, landing around one kilometer from the US Embassy compound.
The coalition statement says it takes “this incident seriously as do our Iraqi security forces partners.” No side has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Similar attacks in the past have sometimes been blamed by Iraqi forces on Iranian-backed militias in Baghdad.
— AP
After meeting Gantz, Liberman claims he’s not on anyone’s side
Seeking to counter claims that he is in Blue and White’s center-left camp, Avigdor Liberman writes on Facebook for the umpteenth time that he is not beholden to any one side.
“Yisrael Beytenu is not with anyone, not Blue and White, not Likud and not the Pirates,” he writes on Facebook. He says his promise to force a unity government is “ironclad.”
On Monday, Liberman and Blue and White head honcho Benny Gantz met in Jaffa and the two released identical statements.
While Liberman has not sat down with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, he notes that the head of his negotiating team Oded Forer met with Likud minister Zeev Elkin and will meet with Blue and White’s Avi Nissenkorn.
“I am confident Yisrael Beytenu should be in the government, but we will not sit under any condition with ultra-Orthodox, messianists, the Joint List or the Democratic Camp,” he writes.
Egypt says 6 Muslim Brotherhood ‘terrorists’ killed in shootout
Six Muslim Brotherhood members were killed in a shootout with Egyptian police on the outskirts of Cairo, the country’s interior ministry says.
In a brief statement, the ministry says police exchanged fire with the “terrorist” group in 6 October City, on the southwestern edge of the capital, accusing it of “planning a series of terror operations.”
Since the 2013 military overthrow of elected Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi there has been a widespread crackdown on dissent among Islamists.
— AFP
Ex-MK on the lam Bishara said behind Balad about-face
The Globes business daily reports that the man behind the Balad party’s decision to pull support for Benny Gantz as prime minister is faction founder Azmi Bishara, currently on the run from Israel.
Balad initially joined the rest of the Joint List in endorsing Gantz to President Reuven Rivlin, but hours later announced it had changed its mind.
Bishara fled Israel for Qatar after being accused of passing information to the Hezbollah terror group. According to Globes, citing unnamed “Arab political sources,” he continues to exert influence over the hard-line Palestinian nationalist party and forced it into the reversal.
The party’s MK Mtanes Shihada tells Globes he rejects the account and says Bishara does not have any link with Balad anymore.
Meeting over unity ends after 1.5 hours
The meeting between Likud and Blue and White negotiators has ended after about an hour and a half, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
No statement is released.
French police raid home of modeling agent in Epstein probe
French investigators have searched the home and offices of French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in their probe into late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.
The Paris prosecutor’s office says investigators carried out searches over the past week at Karin Models, an agency in the high-end 8th arrondissement of Paris, and at Brunel’s Paris home. The prosecutor’s office would not provide further details of where things stand in the French investigation.
Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein who flew on his plane and visited him in jail in Florida, according to US legal records.
French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their investigation into alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.
— AP
Rivlin invites would-be PMs to dinner, (hand)shakes
Channel 12 news reports that President Reuven Rivlin has invited Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu to reconvene at his home for dinner Wednesday evening.
The three held a first meeting on Monday night and agreed to begin unity talks.
Political pundits are looking for any clues as to whom Rivlin will task with forming a government and whether the sides will be able to come together.
Body language expert Anat Hecht Fisher tells Army Radio that Rivlin’s handshake Monday with Netanyahu was businesslike, while he grasped Gantz with two hands. “He’s broadcasting empathy, warmth and closeness to the Blue and White head,” she says.
Likud and Blue and White representatives kick off talks amid bickering
Teams representing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and his chief rival Benny Gantz’s Blue and White have kicked off meetings as part of negotiations for a possible unity government in a long-shot effort to solve the political paralysis that has emerged from last week’s deadlocked national elections.
Heading Likud’s team is Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, and Blue and White has former Ehud Olmert aide Yoram Turbowicz in its corner.
The meeting comes as the sides have continued to bicker, with Blue and White claiming that Netanyahu plans to sell his right-wing religious allies short, drawing accusations that Gantz is trying to break up Netanyahu’s bloc.
